Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani is 'excited' to work with his better half Neha Swami; pens note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN BIJLANI Arjun Bijlani married Neha Swami in 2013

Television's popular actor Arjun Bijlani is super excited to participate in 'Smart Jodi' TV show with his wife Neha. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans. He wrote, "Really excited and happy to be working with my better half for the first time .. need all your love and blessings #smartjodi @starplus @nehaswamibijlani #arneha."

Arjun Bijlani's fans are elated to know about his participation in the show with his wife Neha. They took to the comments section and dropped their good wishes for the couple. One of the fans wrote, "U both are looking so cute." Another said, "Hayee mai mar giii." Several celebrities also commented. Singer Rahul Vaidya wrote, "All the bessshhht! Kill it." Newlywed Mouni Roy, actor Vishal Singh also rooted for the couple.

Earlier, the makers confirmed Neha and Arjun's participation in the show. Sharing a first look poster, they tweeted, "Chemistry inki ekdum kamaal hai. Ye jodi truly bemisaal hai! Miliye Arjun aur Neha se, #SmartJodi mein, shuru ho raha hai, iss Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

'Smart Jodi' is a new reality show in which 12-15 celebrity couples will participate.

Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram handle and shared her excitement over her husband Vicky's debut in acting. She had written, "Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby. I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvick."

Apart from Arjun-Neha and Ankita-Vicky, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Ballraj-Deepti, Kris-Vidya, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa- Vikraant and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani among others will also be seen in the new show.