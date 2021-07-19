Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ASHISHSHARMA Siya Ke Ram actor Ashish Sharma turns into a farmer amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here's why

The COVID-19 pandemic left many to leave their jobs and stay with their families in their hometowns. However, for Ashish Sharma, he made a decision to become a farmer and getting back to his roots. Yes, that's true! The actor who is known for playing crucial roles in daily soaps like Rangrasiya and Siya Ke Ram visited his village Thanera near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and has been living there ever since. His Instagram handle is filled with a lot of pictures and videos of him enjoying spending time in the fields, doing organic farming and chilling with the cows and other animals. Not only this but in a recent interview with a portal he spilled beans on why he thought of getting back to his roots.

Speaking to TOI, Ashish said, "We had forgotten to appreciate the simple pleasures of life. Thankfully, this pandemic gave all of us an opportunity to introspect about what we want from life. I have realised that little things in life make it more beautiful. I decided to get back to my roots and become a farmer. Agriculture has been our profession for ages but there was a disconnect since I moved to Mumbai. So, I decided to come back, bring back the holistic approach in life and indulge in sustainable living.”

Not alone but Ashish is accompanied by his wife Archana. Sharing deets on what he does, the actor said, "I relived my childhood days, lived on a farm, slept on the charpoy, gazed at stars at night and woke up to the chirping of birds. I even enjoyed bathing in the open and just loved the splash of cold water on my body for a long time. Waking up to watch the sunrise and its varied hues was tremendously satisfying. It’s a feeling which cannot be expressed merely in words. I recreated old moments and created memories."

Coming back to Ashish's post, one of it was captioned, "This is 5:30 in the morning at our organic farm near jaipur ‘swarn Kapila’ Slept under the sky on a ‘charpai’ (we call it ‘maacha’ in rajasthan) in fresh breeze used to sleep like this for so many years as a child and sweetly woken up by Archana..actually slept like a baby through the night and got up so early just to soak the nature in.. Uploading second video soon which followed this up which is saying good morning to all the beautiful cows at our farm."

Alongside the next video, he wrote, "If you ask me why they call cows mother’s because they nurture, they nurture us and they nurture the land we grow our food in. Saying good morning to all our gir cows..Always saw my grandmother and mom feeding,milking taking care of cows in my childhood, it’s time I start doing it on my own..we need to take our natural lifestyle to next generation because nothing is healthier than our natural way of living..in these toxic times where we are eating breathing only toxins we need to develop,nurture and get back to our natural way of living."

On the work front, Ashish has also worked in the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man where he played the role of young Narendra Modi.