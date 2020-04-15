Sita from Ramayan aka Dipika Chikhlia urges fans to follow lockdown rules: Let's not cross Laxman Rekha

Image Source : TWITTER Sita from Ramayan aka Dipika Chikhlia urges fans to follow lockdown rules

Veteran TV actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the most popular TV show Ramayan, has appealed to her fans to follow PM Modi's lockdown rules and not 'cross Laxman Rekha' for the benefit of the mankind. Taking to social media, the actress shared a video of herself in which she mentaioned four major points told by PM Modi during his address to the nation about the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha" In the video, she urged people to stay indoors and help contain the spread of coronavirus for a bright future. She also requested her fans to take care of their health and strengthen their immunity and fight the infection like a warrior. Dipika also sang praise for all the people from nurses, doctors to policemen for being at the frontline during this pandemic. Check out the video here-

A few days ago, Dipika Chikhlia treated fans with a trip down the memory lane. The actress shared an old photo in which all the actors including Arun Govil who played Ram, Dara Singh who played Hanuman, Sanjay Jog who played Bharat and all other actors are seen posing along with the entire 'behind the camera team'.

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that the photo features everyone from the team of Ramayan except actor Arvind Trivedi who played Ravan in the show. She captioned it saying, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there" She added, "Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all"

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience. Also, the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

