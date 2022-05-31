Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Karan Kundrra reacts strongly, compares Punjab to Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA, SIDHU MOOSEWALA Karan Kundrra, Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular actor Karan Kundrra expressed his grief at the sudden passing away of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa, Punjab. Karan spoke to the media on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He said: "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply."

Karan further mentioned that at a very young age Sidhu received a lot of fame. "He was around 27-28 years old, and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. In broad daylight, bullets are being fired in Punjab. I don't understand this."

Sidhu was killed a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. However, Karan was not so keen to make any comment on this as it is a political issue.

Karan added: "I can't comment on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people? And how did it happen? Because in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that. Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen because this isn't the Punjab that I knew."

Moosewala was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

It is learnt that an AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

His cremation took place on Tuesday in his village Moosa.