Sidharth Shukla wishes to erase this day from the calendar. Can you guess why?

Television's hottest hunk Sidharth Shukla left his fans in a frenzy after he shared a sad tweet on Thursday. The actor claimed that he wishes to erase this day from his life but is stuck with memories. Soon after the fans started to contemplate if today is the day when he lost his father Ashok Shukla. While Sidharth did not mention the reason, his fans were sure and tried to bring a smile on his face with their encouraging tweets. Many fans even shared their life stories in reaction to Sidharth's tweet and asked him to stay strong for his mother and family.

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories." Soon after fans flooded his post with encouraging messages and wishes for the happiness of his family. One Twitter user said, "Simple.. don’t erase the dates .. just hold the moment and think exactly at that speck of time a part of ours gets stronger and gives us that strength which helps us to walk for our life.. love and wishes... ur guardian angel ur dad is with always u..look at the mirror."

Earlier when Sidharth Shukla made an appearance as a 'Toofani Senior' in Bigg Boss 14, he opened up about his father to Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan on his birthday. He also shared his precious memories with his father. Sidharth revealed that he had opened his heart out to his father and told him how much he loves him and is proud of him before he passed away.

Sidharth Shukla is very close to his family and claims to be a homebody. After his father's death, his mother has been his constant support. Talking about his parents and life after he lost his father, Sidharth had earlier told Humans Of Bombay, "When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted."

He added, "Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes."

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.