Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla to participate in Nach Baliye? Actor reacts

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla keeps ruling the trends now and then. While he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3, the actor is also enjoying the overwhelming love his fans have been showering on him on social media. Sidharth has been TV's heartthrob with top shows in his pockets. He has been seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and even won them. He also flaunted his killer moves in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Is Sidharth Shukla now planning to participate in Nach Baliye?

Sidharth has been linked with many of his co-stars. After Bigg Boss 13, his name is often linked with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Fans believe that the two are dating while he has not confirmed it yet. Talking to TOI, Sidharth reacted to participating in Nach Baliye. He said, "No. Isn’t Nach Baliye only for couples?" When further asked if he is seeing someone, the actor said, "‘I think I just answered that."

In Bigg Boss 13, fans loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and often ask them to stay together. Reacting to his link-up rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla said, "When we play characters on TV shows, people get so connected to the characters that they feel this is their life even beyond the show. On reality shows, they see the camaraderie and that’s why they think there's more to it."

Sidharth and Shenaaz have starred together in a couple of music videos after their reality show. They were seen in Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They have also featured together in many ad films together.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is all set to treat his fans with Broken But Beautiful 3, which is the actor's first web show. Last month, a clip from the show went viral on the internet after producer Ekta Kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories. Fans lauded Sidharth's performance and expressed their desire to watch the show at the soonest. It is said that the songs and teaser of the show will be released this month.