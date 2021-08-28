Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill enjoy breakfast date. Fans can't get enough of their photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill enjoy breakfast date

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have stirred a storm of the internet yet again with their adorable pictures of having breakfast together. The duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, enjoying each other's company and good food. Their pictures instantly went viral on the internet. The fans who met the adorable couple SidNaaz at the restaurant shared pictures with the actors on social media. Soon after, Sidharth and Shehnaaz started ruling the trends. Their fans were delighted that the duo is together and supposedly in love.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were again seen twinning with each other. They sported a black top and blue pants for their breakfast date. While Sidharth looked handsome posing with the fans, Shehnaaz looked adorable in a high ponytail. Check out the pictures here-

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted together in Lonavala a few days ago. The duo was seen twinning in a salmon pink t-shirt and blue jeans. It was said that Sidharth's mother and sister had also accompanied the couple. Also, SidNaaz used to match their clothes with each other during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13.

A Sidnaaz fan commented, "From matching clothes on WKW to matching clothes while going out together, we have honestly come a long way! These two beautiful persons who showed me the beauty of love are happy together & I can't be happier!"

Recently, the duo had appeared on Colors reality show Bigg Boss OTT as well as Dance Deewane 3. Their chemistry and cute banter left the audience smiling wide.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web show Broken But Beautiful 3. There were rumours that he has signed the Bollywood film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, nothing official has been announced yet. Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, she is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and will hit the screens on 15 October.