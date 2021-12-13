Sidharth Shukla's family releases thank you note for fans who made his birthday special: Love made it easier

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla's family releases thank you note for fans who made his birthday special

Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 years old on Sunday as it marked the birth anniversary of the late actor who became a household name by being a part of popular Indian TV shows. His sudden demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that can't be filled. Sidharth might not be there between us anymore but he has left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers. And his fans leave no stone unturned to celebrate their idol. Fans across the nation marked Sidharth's birth anniversary. They bombarded social media with his videos and pictures.

Sidharth's family shared a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude towards his fans. The note shared by Sidharth Shukla's family read: "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHSHUKLA_1212 Sidharth Shukla's family releases thank you note for fans who made his birthday special

Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill also shared a throwback picture of the late actor on his birth anniversary. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen wearing a white tee and flaunting one of his brightest smiles. She edited the photo to add angel-like wings on Sidharth. The background was lit with lights all around and a beam of light was falling on him from behind.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's post for late Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary leaves SidNaaz fans in tears

For the unversed, Sidharth last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.