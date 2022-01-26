Actor Siddharth Nigam continues to be in hospital, says platelets are going down but will be better soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH NIGAM Siddharth Nigam

Highlights Siddharth Nigam is known for shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero: Gayab Mode On

He is suffering from Dengue

Telly star Siddharth Nigam who is known for shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero: Gayab Mode On is not keeping well these days. Last week he was hospitalised, the actor had informed via Instagram. On Tuesday, he took to his verified account to share a health update. Siddharth, who continues to be in the hospital, said that his platelets are going down. However, he's hopeful that he will be better soon.

"This is your boy reporting straight from the hospital, I am resting and doing fine,so what my platelets level are going down, your well wishes are keeping my strength up. Will be better soon. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes (sic)," he wrote sharing a video. Reacting to the post, actors Gurmeet Chaudhry, Mouni Roy and comedian Bharti Singh among others wished him a speedy recovery. Take a look:

A few days back, Siddharth informed that he was diagnosed with dengue recently. At first, he assumed that he has contracted COVID 19, but his reports came negative. "Hi Everyone, I am inactive since 5 days, at first I thought it's Covid but got tested thrice and was detected Negative. Now, got to know that I am suffering from Dengue. Wish me for my speedy recovery and I will be active soon," he had written on Instagram.

On the work front, Siddharth was recently seen sharing the screen with Jannat Zubair Rahmani in his new song titled 'Wallah Wallah'. Talking about the song, Siddharth Nigam says: "I was blown away by the simplicity of this song, as well as its composition, words, and message. I knew I had to be a part of this right away. It was a lot of fun filming the video, which was also made with a lot of passion."

The actor will also be seen in the film "The Shoonyah: Chapter 1 -- Blow Of The War Horns".