Shweta Tiwari posts cryptic message as husband Abhinav Kohli targets her, daughter with WhatsApp screenshot

TV actress Shweta Tiwari came up with a cryptic message after husband Abhinav Kohli's targetted her and her daughter Palak Tiwari with a Whatsapp screenshot. "As long as the people who matter most know the truth, I don't care about the rest. Get some sleep," Shweta highlighted the text from a Kindle screenshot in her Instagram story. This looks cryptic in response to Abhinav's frequent claims that he and Shweta are back in relationship and living together.

Even though Shweta has indirectly denied this development on many occasions, Abhinav has shared many posts on Instagram targeting the TV actress and her daughter.

Last year, Shweta and Palak had filed a complaint of domestic abuse against Abhinav. However, Abhinav claimed in an interview that everything is normal. Recently, he shared a screenshot of his chat with Shweta where the two can be seen talking about the daily household chores just like a normal husband and wife.

Recently, Abhinav spoke to ETimes TV exclusively and told us, "I totally stand by what I said. 11th August 2019 ko joh case file hua tha woh Shweta ne nahi file kiya tha and nor has she filed any complaint ever against me. So whatever our complaint is, the DCP of our zone has made a video and is on the internet."

When probed further and informed him that Shweta has indirectly denied his reconciliation remark in the media, the actor said, "Ok, but I don't want to comment. I am reading the news articles which are coming out, but I will clarify everything in my posts. Whatever doubts will be there and whatever Shweta says I will clear everything on social media. I don't want to speak about anything. You see the latest post on my Instagram and everything will get cleared."

