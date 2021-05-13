Shweta Tiwari flaunts toned midriff, Arjun Bijlani asks 'aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai' | Video

Image Source : ARJUN BIJLANI, SHWETA TIWARI Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari

Actress Shweta Tiwari will soon be soon in Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The shooting for the reality show has already begun in Cape Town, South Africa and celebrities participating this season are sharing pictures and video from the sets. In one of the recent videos shared by Arjun Bijlani on his Instagram Stories, the actor seems impressed by Shweta's fitness. He asks her to flaunt her toned midriff, showing off her abs and then asks her about her 'chyawanprash'.

In the video, as Shweta walked by, Arjun quips her, “Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?" Laughing off, Shweta says, “Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work," she said. He then asked her to show off her abs and as she happily did it, the actor is heard saying, “Socho, kuch seekho (Think about it, learn from her)."

The video has since been shared on multiple fan accounts and is going viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari's personal life has also been in news for quite some time. Recently, she shared a shocking video of her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically assaulting her, many from the showbiz came forward to supports her. The video came after Kohli alleged that Shweta has left their son Reyansh alone in a hotel room to fly to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been sharing videos and asking for help to locate his son. However, after Shweta shared the video, the National Commission of Women decided to step into the matter. Taking to Twitter, NCW revealed that it has written to DGP Maharashtra to look into the matter.

Later, Abhinav reacted to the same and shared another video in clarification.

Meanwhile, apart from Shweta nd Arjun, KKK 11 will also see Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen competing for the title this year.

