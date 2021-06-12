Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli updates about CCTV controversy, physical abuse allegations

Image Source : TWITTER/@SCRAPDEALERDEL Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli updates about CCTV controversy

Actress Shweta Tiwari's spat with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been getting ugly by the day. The actress is currently in Cape Town where she is shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Days ago, Shweta had shared a shocking CCTV video that had shown Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and her son Reyansh. She had said that she is temporarily posting the video to give everyone a clear picture of the events of that day. Soon after the video went viral, the National Commission of Women wrote to DGP Maharashtra to look into the matter. While Kohli is still trying his best to meet his son and has also filed an application in the court a month ago, on Friday, he shared another video post, giving updates about the situation.

Abhinav Kohli revealed that the court hearing has been getting postponed but he has hope that it will happen on June 14. He says, "Shayad 14 June ko mere bete ko uske papa se milne ka number lag jaye, hopefully." He states that Shweta or her lawyer has not replied to his letter yet. Abhinav also thanks his fans for all the support that he has been getting in the case. He says fans have been asking him if he has got his son back. Reacting to NCB's tweet, Kohli mentions that he is grateful to DGP Maharashtra and Mumbai police for not taking any action against him and understanding his situation. He also thanks NCW for not troubling him.

Talking about the shocking CCTV video, Shweta Tiwari had written, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

Further, she wrote, "His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society."

Soon after, Abhinav also shared a video claiming Shweta is misleading the media

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 after dating for three years. The actress gave birth to a baby boy Reyansh Kohli in 2016. However, by 2017, rumors of their troubled marriage started doing rounds on the internet. They separated in 2019. Shweta had also filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment towards her and her daughter Palak Tiwari.

