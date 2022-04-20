Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Palak Tiwari REVEALS why she was hiding her face when spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan!

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who left everyone amazed with her stint in 'Bijlee Bijlee' song knows how to leave the head turn. Every now and then, she manages to grab the eyeballs with either her Instagram posts or her outings. In January this year, the diva was captured by the shutterbugs coming out of a restaurant. What raised eyebrows was the fact that she was not alone and was accompanied by none other than Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son-- Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kids while making an exit tried to hide their faces but were caught blushing while exiting the venue. This left fans wondering what's brewing between the two. Well, Palak has finally addressed the viral video in a recent interview and revealed that it was her mother from whom she was hiding her face.

For those unversed, the video that captured both Ibrahim and Palak showed the young girl hiding her face aggressively from the cameras. This gave heed to the rumours saying that the two of them are the newest couple in Bollywood. At that time many even raised a question as to why she is trying to hide.

And now while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she revealed the reason and said, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

When asked why she was trying so hard to escape, she said that itw as because of his mother. Palak said, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

Is Palak Tiwari dating Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Palak was asked whether there was something going on between her and Ibrahim. To this, she said, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

On the professional front, Palak was last seen in Harrdy Sandhu's Punjabi track. Next up, she is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter. While for Ibrahim, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.