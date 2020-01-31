Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak on dating app? Here's how the actress reacted

On of the popular Television actresses, Shweta Tiwari remains in the limelight for various reasons and one amongst those is her daughter Palak. The mother-daughter duo is every now and then seen posting adorable pictures and social media. Not only this, the young girl gets attention because everyone wants to know when is she going to make her acting debut in the industry. But this time, they've grabbed the eyeballs on their opinion on dating apps and whether or not Palak is using one of them.

Talking about love, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress said, "Love does not require an age limit. I feel love is love. I think it happens with everyone and every kind of species. I love my dog, my kids, my mother, my family, so many people, love is not gender specific or age specific. It doesn't matter what age you are in. In fact, i feel every age needs cuddling, every character needs cuddling. Everybody needs affection. Age does not define love and love doesn't define age. Love happens at any age, any time, with any gender."

Further she was asked if she would mind if Palak starts using a dating app. Responding to same, Senior Tiwari said, "I would suggest my daughter if she ever wants to go on online date, I feel don't do it. But if they want to go, she has to be very cautious and careful."

Talking about dating apps, Shweta said she finds these apps really risky and one should not get swept away in emotions if someone is praising about their beauty or is writing good lines about them.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page