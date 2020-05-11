Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak spent Rs 1.8 lakh on makeup for 16th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA.TIWARI Palak said she felt like a ‘trial and error kid’ of Shweta Tiwari.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari revealed in an interview that her daughter Palak spent Rs 1.8 lakh on makeup for her 16th birthday. On a funny note, the actress said she was pregnant with son Reyansh and wanted another daughter but changed her mind after seeing the bill. “When she turned 16, I was pregnant with Reyansh. At that time, I kept saying, ‘I want another girl.’ On her 16th birthday, she shopped for make-up worth Rs 1,80,000. Such expensive products. Each eyeshadow was worth Rs 7,000-8,000. I came out, I called my family and I said, ‘This time, I want a son. I can’t afford so much. I cannot have another daughter,’” Shweta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Palak, on the other hand, said she felt like a ‘trial and error kid’ and saw her mom go through different phases in life.

“Growing up, I would have to learn and sort of detect where she is at currently and ask her things accordingly. There was a phase where she was like, ‘Oh, you want this? Buy it. You want that? Let me get you five of that.’ And in another year or so, she was like, ‘Are you serious? Do you think money grows on trees?’” Palak said.

Shweta marked her presence in the TV space with popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired from 2001 to 2008. She also starred in TV shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jaane Kya Baat Hui and Begusarai.

Shweta won the fourth season of the Salman Khan-starrer reality show Bigg Boss in 2011, The actress was last associated with TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan before the coronavirus lockdown brought its shoot to a halt.

