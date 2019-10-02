Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. What is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak hiding in her latest pictures

What is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak hiding in her latest pictures

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak who is always in talks for her acting debut took to Instagram to share pictures that hint that she's hiding something.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 20:25 IST
Representative News Image

What is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak hiding in her latest pictures

The mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak have always been the talk of the town. After an unsuccessful marriage, Shweta moved on to marry Abhinav Kohli, but her fans got the shock of their lives when yet again they became the victim of domestic violence. But now both Palak and Shweta have come out of the ugly situation and living their lives happily and peacefully.

Palak is one of those celebrity kids who has always intrigued people with her social media presence. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans. Not only this, she even has a huge following on the photo-sharing application. Her debut in the industry is talked about a lot but the recent talks revolving around are about her latest photos in which she seems to hide something.

India Tv - What is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak hiding in her latest pictures

What is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak hiding in her latest pictures

Palak took to Instagram to share few pictures of her wearing a white bralette with a plunging neckline teamed up with black pants, bronze makeup, and light lipstick. Captioning the same, she wrote, “Everyone’s got something to hide.”

Have a look:

Talking about the work front, Shweta will be making her comeback through Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring opposite Varun Badola, the promo of which was shared by Palak. Have a look:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRanveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to join Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi climax Next Story  