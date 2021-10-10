Shweta Tiwari's post intrigues fans, 'They hate me, but they check my page religiously'; Rahul Vaidya reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari's cryptic post intrigues fans, 'They hate me, but they check my page religiously'

Television popular actress Shweta Tiwari never fails to impress her fans and followers with her interesting posts on social media. Recently, the actress shared some of her beautiful pictures but what caught everyone's attention was the caption on her pictures. In her caption, she hinted towards someone who checks her page religiously. The Bigg Boss 4 winner wrote in the caption, “They hate Me,but they check my page religiously.” Referring to her caption, her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co- contestant Rahul Vaidya asked, “who??? That girl u were talking about.” To which, Shweta replied, "No!!!! It was the guy I was talking about."

Even her fans were intrigued after reading her caption.One of the users mentioned her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli and said, “Abhinav ke live mein Google search me aapka naam tha." One of her fans also wrote, “I don’t hate you but I still check your page.” While another commented, “No one hates you mam…….on the contrary, love is the perfect emotion to describe our feeling.” "What happened Shweta?", said the other.

For the unversed, Shweta was recently hospitalised due to low blood pressure. In a statement, Shweta’s team said, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.”

After this news came out, her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli took Instagram and said, “The ongoing fight for my son's custody is a different thing which is still going on in the court. However, I wish Shweta gets healthy soon. These poor actors try to be beautiful in front of you all to gain your love. They eat less to build their body in a certain way. However, one day, their heart gives away.

On Saturday (October 9) Shweta shared a clip from her birthday celebrations along with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyaansh. "B'day dance with my Princess Palak," the actress captioned the video.

In terms of work, Shweta Tiwari is best-known for playing the role of Prerna Basu in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the reality show Khatrin Ke Khiladi 11.

