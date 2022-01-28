Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETAINKKK11, YOGEN SHAH Amid controversy, Shweta Tiwari gets snapped at Bigg Boss 15 finale with Gautam Gulati & others

Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss for the finale episode of the ongoing season. As per reports, the actress will be making an appearance in the grand finale with other winners of different seasons including Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan. In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Shweta can be seen getting off her car. She did not address the media and went straight to her vanity van.

Shweta had ignited controversy on Wednesday during the promotion of her upcoming show 'Show Stopper' in Bhopal. A video from the event is going viral on social media platforms in which Shweta can be seen saying, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra)."

Later, she issued an apology in which she stated that her remark has been misconstrued. "It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see," a part of Shweta's statement read.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari became the winner of season four of Bigg Boss in 2011, beating The Great Khali and Ashmit Patel during the course of the show. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was among the Top 5 contestants with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.