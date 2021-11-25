3 Generations in 1 frame! Shweta, Navya Nanda grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRBACHCHAN Shweta, Navya grace Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 13

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling hearts with his wit and humour as the host of quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Other than making the contestants sit on the hot seat, Big B hosts many Bollywood celebrities every Friday who play for a charity. Soon, the megastar will be seen hosting his daughter Shweta Bachchan and his grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on KBC 13. On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with the three generations in a single frame and set the internet talking.

The photo shared by Big B showed Shweta and Navya making an appearance on the TV show and fluanting their bright smiles. The actor wrote, "बेटियाँ सब से प्यारी ; उनका ही जहां है (Daughters are the dearest; the world belongs to them)."

This Friday, the episode of KBC 13 will show action star John Abraham and his leading lady Divya Khosla Kumar making an appearance on Big B's show. The 'Satyamev Jayate 2' cast will share some moments from their personal lives and also share industry experience.

John will be seen throwing light on his shooting days with Abhishek Bachchan in the film 'Dhoom' and also talk about their shared interest in football.

John will also be seen performing some football tricks on the show and host Amitabh Bachchan will also join him. Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikkhil Advani will also be seen playing the game with host Amitabh. Divya and Nikkhil Advani will be seen sharing memories of how they've grown up watching 'KBC'.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 26 on Sony Entertainment Television.