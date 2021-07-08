Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHANGI ATRE Shubhangi Atre reveals she is approached for Bigg Boss 15, says won’t quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' says she has been approached for the next season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', but she will not quit the long-running show.

"I have been approached for the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' and no doubt would love to share screen with (show host) Salman (Khan) sir. But I understand my responsibility towards my show. I won't upset my audience quitting the show to participate and get lock in the 'Bigg Boss' house," Shubhangi tells IANS.

The actress says she is questioned about her participation in the show every year, which in turn prompted her to follow the show.

"I started following 'Bigg Boss' after fans pinged me asking about my participation. Although I don't know how it feels as a contestant, I do enjoy watching it in free time. I'm a soft-hearted soul and the unnecessary fights inside the house are not my kind," she says.

The actress went for a road trip to Malshej Ghat recently with her husband Peeyush Poorey and her close friends. Sharing a picture on her Instagram she wrote, "Because the greatest part of a road trip isn’t arriving at your destination. It’s all the wild stuff that happens along the way.”

Shubhangi had recently recovered from COVID19. After testing negative for the virus, she was continuing to be in quarantined at home. "I tested negative. I got my reports today and I'm still at home, isolated for some time. I started my day by offering prayers to god and then made prasad to thank god. He helped me to recover and be virus-free," she said.

After a month, like several other shows, makers of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

