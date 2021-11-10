Shocking!! Bigg Boss 15's Afsana Khan eliminated, singer picks up knife to hurt herself

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REALITYSHOWUPD Afsana Khan picks up a knife to hurt herself for not being given Bigg Boss 15 VIP ticket

Bigg Boss 15 is running high on drama and romance with contestants doing their best to grab the headlines. During the weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan announced that the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone to become the contender for the grand finale. All the housemates have put their gaming hats on to leave everyone behind and enter the VIP zone. Going by the buzz, the fight among the contestants went ugly when Punjabi singer Afsana Khan created chaos for not being given the VIP ticket. She picked up a knife to hurt herself as she was hurt for not being chosen.

In a horrific twist, Afsana Khan lost her calm inside the house. Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. Vulnerable Afsana was hurt by Umar’s behaviour and took a drastic step. While being seated near the kitchen area, Afsana told Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz that she was everyone's clear target and they wanted to remove her.

Afsana said that this show is not at all about maintaining relationships, and starts screaming, hitting herself. She adds that they've challenged the wrong person and goes out of control. Afsana shared a very close bond with Umar, Tejasswi and Karan and was hurt that she was ditched by her friends.

Jay Bhanushali told her that she is bound to get upset but not to this extent. In a few seconds, Afsana Khan picked up the knife and went to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra rushed towards her to stop her and tried to calm her down but to no respite. Afsana looked in no mood to calm down.

Going by the social media buzz, singer Afsana Khan has been eliminated as the result of her destructive behaviour. Posts about her eviction are going viral on the internet and netizens have also observed that she is missing from the Bigg Boss 15 live feed on Voot.