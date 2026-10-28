Shivaji Satam pays tribute to 'great friend' BP Singh, says CID creator deserved Padma Shri

The television industry is mourning the loss of Brijendra Pal Singh, also known as BP Singh, the producer behind popular shows such as CID and Aahat. Many from the industry have expressed grief over his death and paid tribute to him on social media. Among them is veteran actor Shivaji Satam, best known for playing ACP Pradyuman in the crime drama show CID for over two decades.

Remembering Singh as a longtime friend, the actor said that someone like BP Singh deserved the Padma Shri for his contribution to television.

Shivaji Satam pays tribute to BP Singh

In a conversation with Variety India, Shivaji expressed his grief over Singh's death and recalled their bond. He said, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."

He further added, "In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much."

While talking about his contribution to Indian television, Shivaji Satam said, "A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He'd say, 'Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?' The audience is still there. It's a big achievement."

About BP Singh's death

For the unversed, BP Singh passed away on Tuesday morning, October 28, at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute in which he wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of veteran producer-director BP Singh ji, who suffered a heart attack early this morning. He was a brilliant filmmaker who won the hearts of audiences nationwide with his crime shows CID and Aahat. His work remains an inspiration today and will continue to inspire future generations. I had the privilege of working as a close associate of his during his time as the president of IFTDA. He was a wonderful human being and a dear friend."

BP Singh's funeral is scheduled to take place on October 28. Further details are yet to be revealed.

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BP Singh, CID producer, dies of heart attack at 78; Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to veteran filmmaker