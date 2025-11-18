Fire breaks out at Shiv Thakare, former Bigg Boss contestant's house; no casualties reported Fire broke out at former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare's house. No injuries have been reported in the accident.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, fire broke out at former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare’s Goregaon house. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported; however, the property was severely damaged.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video from inside the apartment on Instagram, which revealed the extent of the destruction.

Fire breaks out at Shiv Thakare's house

The visuals inside Shiv Thakare’s house showed charred interiors, indicating that the blaze was intense and caused heavy loss. Fire brigade officials were seen inspecting the site, trying to determine how the fire started. However, no conclusions have been drawn so far.

Viral Bhayani also updated fans about Shiv’s condition, confirming that the actor is safe and unharmed. However, the fire affected his home. Shiv’s team later issued an official statement explaining what had happened. The note read, “@shivthakare9 experienced an unfortunate incident this morning as a fire broke out at his Mumbai residence in the Kolte Patil Verve building. The actor is completely safe and has not suffered any injuries, though the house has been damaged.”

Shiv wasn’t in Mumbai when the accident occurred. He returned to Mumbai only last night. The actor-model also posted a photo from the airport on Instagram with the caption, “Back to Mumbai.”

All you need to know about Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is a popular name in the world of TV and Marathi cinema, slowly rising through one reality show after another. From Roadies to Bigg Boss Marathi, and later the Hindi version of Bigg Boss, he earned immense popularity across the country. Shiv is also known for his performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Beyond his professional journey, Shiv has often found himself in the limelight owing to speculations around his relationship status. However, he recently told Times Now that he prefers to keep his personal life private. Emphasising his stance, he said, “I really like keeping certain things private. The rest is up to you to assume - but I’m happy.”

Recently, Shiv Thakare appeared in the music video Raj Raj Nachan, where he starred alongside Rashami Desai.

