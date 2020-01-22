Shilpa Shinde praises Hina Khan on her advice to Mahira in Bigg Boss 13: Uske Massle Ko Masal Kar Rakh Diya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shinde praises Hina Khan on her advice to Mahira in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been following the current season very closely. She is often seen putting forward her views about the contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and supporting Asim Riaz in the game. Recently, Shilpa’s competitor Hina Khan entered the house to select the second member of BB Elite Club. While Hina had to choose between Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai, she chose to drop Mahira from the contendership. Shilpa was all praise for Hina and supported her decision.

Shilpa Shina said that Hina did a great job by advising Mahira Sharma to play her own game. While talking to Spotboye, Shilpa Shinde said, "I really loved the way Hina taught a lesson to Mahira Sharma. Hina ne uske massle ko massal ke rakh diya. She was brilliant in yesterday's episode. I was so happy the way she told Mahira straightaway that you have to take a stand for yourself. And she took a fair decision by not giving the Elite club membership to either of them as Rashami Desai and Arti Singh both performed the tasks sportingly.”

Just like Hina Khan. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shilpa Shinde to appear on the Bigg Boss 13. Reacting to the same, she revealed, "Yes, the makers had approached me to come on the show as a guest, but on their terms and conditions which I was not okay with. Also, the way they fooled me in the last season by making me enter with Vikas Gupta, I’m very upset with them. I have been a winner of Season 11 but they don’t treat me like one.”

For the unversed, Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss 13 house fourth time. She was supposed to pick a contestant who will become the second member of BB Elite Club. After dropping Mahira, she had to chose between Arti and Rashami but she decided to give it to neither of them as it would be unfair.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz says 'I hate you' to Sidharth after he chooses Arti over her, watch video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page