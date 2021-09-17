Shilpa Shetty lauds sister Shamita for reaching Bigg Boss OTT finale, appeals fans to vote for her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAMITASHETTY_OFFICIAL Shilpa Shetty lauds sister Shamita for reaching Bigg Boss OTT finale

Actress Shamita Shetty has reached the Top 5 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. On Saturday, host Karan Johar will announce the winner of the show. He will be joined by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza. While the top 5 contestants- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal- are gearing up for the finale, their families have also been appealing for votes. Actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday took to social media to laud her sister Shamita aka 'Tunki' and asked fans to make her a winner.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Twitter that showcased Shamita's Bigg Boss OTT journey and wrote, "My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling... Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner."

Shilpa Shetty has been supporting Shamita since the beginning and had also sent a video message to her a couple of weeks ago. On the other hand, Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty had appeared on BB OTT in the family round and bosted Shamita's confidence.

Other than her way of playing the game, Shamita has been in the headlines for her growing fondness for Raqesh Bapat. Other contestants as well as fans have even called her 'bossy' and 'controlling' Raqesh. However, the duo claims that they have feelings for each other.

When during the press conference, Shamita was told that she uses her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat like a 'jhamura' (sidekick), she said, "I think I'm somebody who puts my point across. Divya (Agarwal) and I didn't get along, and it was difficult for me to see my connection and spend more time with her. When I don't trust someone, it gets difficult for me. Trust is a very, very big thing for me, and loyalty is a very, very big thing for me."

She added: "But, coming to what you said, I would never want to suffocate anyone in a relationship." Asked what their current 'relationship status' is, Raqesh said with a laugh, "Just friends," and Shamita agreed. Previously, she had told co-contestant Neha Bhasin that it is obvious that the two like each other. "He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've made a decision, I stand by it," she said.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand finale will stream on Voot Select on September 18 (Saturday) at 7 pm.