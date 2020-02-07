Shikara: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and other Kashmiri Pandits recall their traumatic experiences [Watch]

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and other Kashmiri Pandits recall their traumatic experiences

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and scriptwriters Abhijat Joshi, Rahul Pandita graced the special show about Kashmiri Pandits on India TV and recall their traumatic experiences. Chopra’s latest film Shikara, that has hit the screens on February 7th, talks about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir and how they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the tragic event. Talking about the film, Chopra said, “I've made this film for my mother, and for all the mothers and people whose lives turned upside down in a month, in a day.”

The filmmaker says that he doesn’t want the audience to feel pity for Kashmiri Pandits after watching the film but get inspired from their struggle. He says, “All of our homes were snatched. It's quite something that we (Kashmiri Pandits) stood strong on our feet. While we faced the worst, we never touched guns. We aren't beggars, we didn't open our hands in front of the government, we stood on our feet. It's a big deal, not a small feat.”

The story of Shikara has been written by Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita who are also Kashmiri Pandits. Talking about that time, Pandita reveals that people were given hit lists daily and were told to kill 4-5 Kashmiri Pandits from every locality. They wanted to instill fear in Kashmiri Pandits so that they leave the land sooner. "Kashmiri Pandits were asked to say slogans like "Agar Kashmir Mein Rehna Hoga, to allah-hu-akbar bolna hoga, People were shot dead every day."

