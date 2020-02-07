Friday, February 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra LIVE: Unheard stories about Kashmiri Pandits
Live now

Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra LIVE: Unheard stories about Kashmiri Pandits

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 07, 2020 18:42 IST
Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Image Source : INDIA TV

Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara has hit the theaters and is garnering much attention for its story. The film is about the dark period which ruled on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 from the Valley. The film shows the harsh reality of the time with images of burning houses, communal tension in the Kashmir valley and the protagonists announcing their hearts’ desire to make a return to their birthplace. While the film has managed to reach the viewers, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls the unheard stories of Kashmiri Pandits in a special show.

 

Live updates : Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 07, 2020 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra: We need conversation and not controversies.

  • Feb 07, 2020 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra: All of our homes were snatched. It's quite something that we (Kashmiri Pandits) stood strong on our feet. While we faced the worst, we never touched guns. We aren't beggars, we didn't open our hands in front of the government, we stood on our feet. It's a big deal, not a small feat,

  • Feb 07, 2020 7:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Rahul Pandita gives insight into Kashmiri Pandits situations

    Shikara co-writer Rahul Pandita, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, reveals that people were given hit lists daily and were told to kill 4-5 Kashmiri Pandits daily from every locality. They wanted to instill fear in Kashmiri Pandits so that they leave the land sooner.

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    " Kashmiri Pandits were asked to say slogans like "Agar Kashmir Mein Rehna Hoga, to allah-hu-akbar bolna hoga, People were shot dead every day."

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    "Children were so scared that they hid in their houses. The women and girls were asked to stay (so that they can exploit them) and men were asked to leave." - Audience member

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    The filmmaker reveals that he has shown the stories of several Kashmiri Pandits in his film Shikara. The audience, which includes Kashmiri Pandits, also recall the stories of their struggle and reveals how their houses were burnt and they were forced to leave their own land.

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Chopra expresses his desire to go back to Kashmir once and take everything that belonged from there and find a place for it in its own land.

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Abhijat Joshi talks about the story of Shikara

    Co-writer of Shikara Abhijat Joshi talks about how difficult and different it was from him to write the story of the film Shikara. He has written stories like 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He says that this story is unbelievable and it hasn't been told in 30 years.

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    I've made this film for my mother, and for all the mothers and people whose lives turned upside down in a month, in a day: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls his own story

    A Kashmiri Pandit himself, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls his mother's story during that time. "My mother came here for the premiere of 'Parinda' with one suitcase but could not return. She came for a week and couldn't go to Kashmir for ten years. When I was making 'Mission Kashmir', I took her along because I had security. It was then she visited our house, which was by then ruined."

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News