Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra LIVE: Unheard stories about Kashmiri Pandits

Image Source : INDIA TV Shikara Special Show with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara has hit the theaters and is garnering much attention for its story. The film is about the dark period which ruled on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 from the Valley. The film shows the harsh reality of the time with images of burning houses, communal tension in the Kashmir valley and the protagonists announcing their hearts’ desire to make a return to their birthplace. While the film has managed to reach the viewers, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls the unheard stories of Kashmiri Pandits in a special show.