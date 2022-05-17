Shekhar Suman's 'India's Laughter Champion' to replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARCHANAPURANSINGH India's Laughter Champion to replace The Kapil Sharma Show

The popular face of entertainment Shekhar Suman is all set to make the audience laugh with his show 'India's Laughter Champion' that will replace 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Shekhar will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. He says: "I am extremely gung-ho about 'India's Laughter Champion'."

Shekhar adds: "This is show is aimed at making you forget all your worries, let loose and laugh out loud, that is much needed. The contestants are all set to tickle your ribs and I am positive that the audience will enjoy this show thoroughly."

"It's also great to collaborate with Archana for this reality show and the viewers can surely expect a trip down nostalgia lane with us."

Previously, Shekhar had taken to Instagram to inform the audience that he will be back on TV soon. The two have shot the promo and the show will go on floors later this month.