Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with her version of Waada Hai song. Video goes viral

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most trending celebrities over this past year. Her appearance in the controversial reality show earned her much attention for her vibrant personality and sense of humour. Her fans make her top the social media trends every other day. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz also showered love on them by fulfilling their wish. Her fans had demanded to listen to the diva's version of her song Waada Hai. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist surprised her fans as she shared a video on Instagram singing the song.

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Kitna acha gaati hu na main" The actress looked gorgeous in a white top and blue denim as she featured in the Instagram video singing the song. The original song has been sung by Arjun Kanungo. As soon as Shehnaaz shared the video, it went viral on social media. Check it out here-

A few days ago, Shehnaaz broke the internet when she shared a video wishing BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla on his 40th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla." Later, Shehnaaz also gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations as Sidharth cut the cake with his family. While the birthday boy flaunted a black hoodie with 'Legends are born in December' written on it, Shehnaaz looked like a complete diva in her red halter neck evening gown.

Check out the inside pictures and videos here-

Shehnaaz has been grabbing eyeballs for her unbelievable weight loss journey after Bigg Boss. She has been garnering much praise for her new look by sharing drool-worthy pictures from her latest photoshoots.