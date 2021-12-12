Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHEHNAAZGILL/SHEHNAAZ_DIARY_ Shehnaaz Gill's post for late Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary leaves SidNaaz fans in tears

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's incomplete love story is something that has been etched in our hearts forever. The two of them met during the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and went on to spread love through their adorable chemistry. Ever since Sidharth's death, fans have been witnessing a void in the life of Shehnaaz who has been stepping in the public on a lot of occasions. December 12 marks Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary and on the occasion, the internet got filled with remembrance posts for the late actor who lived life king size. However, as soon as his rumoured girlfriend shared her special post on Instagram, SidNaaz fans were left in tears.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the Punjabi singer-actress shared an edited picture of the late actor in which he can be seen wearing a white t-shirt flashing his bright smile. In the image, he was also seen with wings and a background that was lit with lights all over. Even though Sana did not write anything in the caption but her fans and followers understood how badly she is missing him today.

Have a look at Shehnaaz's post for Sidharth here:

As soon as Shehnaaz shared the post, the fans of the couple poured in their reactions in the form of 'miss you' and 'crying emoji' comments. See it here:

Image Source : INSTA Fans comment on Shehnaaz's post for Sidharth

For those unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. He was 40 when he breathed his last. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.