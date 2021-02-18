Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper with Sidharth Shukla breaks the internet, Sidnaaz fans call it official

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZ_FREVR,NAAZ_IS_LOVE Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper with Sidharth Shukla

Television's most loved jodi, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, Sidnaaz as their fans love to call them, keep breaking the internet every other day. From sharing pictures, starring in music videos to promotional campaigns, the duo starts trending on social media as soon as fans get an update about them. On Wednesday night, Bigg Boss 13's most entertaining contestant Shehnaaz was clicked at the airport. Going by the latest reports, the diva was traveling to Canada to begin the shoot of her first film after the reality show. Reports also suggest that she has been roped in for a Netflix film. However, what caught the most attention was Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper broke the internet as it showed the couple's picture from Diwali last year. It was while posing for the paparazzi and checking-in at the airport that fans got a sneak peek into her phone. Undoubtedly, Sidnaaz fans went gaga over it and the picture went viral on the internet. Twinning in black outfits, while Sidharth flaunted a Manish Malhotra traditional outfit, Shehnaaz wore a fan gifted suit, as they celebrated the Diwali together last year. The picture shows them standing next to each other. Check out the viral pictures and videos here-

A few days ago, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had featured in a hair oil advertisement on social media and had recreated their Bigg Boss 13 champi moments. As soon as their video popped up on Valentine's Day, Sidnaaz fans called it a confirmation that the duo is in love and plans to stay together.

While Sidharth and Shehnaaz haven't confirmed their relationship, they are often seen together and also celebrated their birthdays together with each other's families.

Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.

