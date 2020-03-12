Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Shehnaaz Gill lashes out on Sanjjanaa Galrani in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, fans claim ‘sherni is back’

Shehnaaz Gill is known to speak her mind and stand against the wrong since her Bigg Boss 13 days. In the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she is seen getting angry on contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani for her remarks on another contestant.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 12:34 IST
Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill keeps ruling the headlines every now and then. After her successful appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is currently seen in another show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she is in search of a prospective groom for herself. While the Punjabi singer-actress remains in the news for her proclamation of love for Sidharth Shukla, this time it is her anger on another contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani that made the headlines.

Shehnaaz Gill is known to speak her mind and stand against the wrong since her Bigg Boss 13 days. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Shehnaaz is seen lashing out on South Indian actress and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani as she defames the character of another contestant. The video shows Sanjjanaa questioning Ankita Srivastava’s character as she hugs and sits with the boys in the house. This irks Shehnaaz who blasts on her and tells her that she has no right to shame another woman on what she wants to do. Watch the video here-

Soon after the video hit the internet, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans flooded the post with appreciations for her. Many lauded the actress for standing up for Ankita and others claimed that the ‘sherni’ is back in the show. One user wrote, “Shehnaaz is bang on she's killing it with her attitude....m sure training sahi jagah se mil rahi hai.” Another said, “Sana sherni is back.” Fans even claimed that they love Shehnaaz’s ‘sherni’ attitude. Another one said, “Sherani jaag gayi”

Shehnaaz Gill stole away the limelight in Bigg Boss 13 for her innocent acts and ‘emotional attachment’ with TV actor Sidharth Shukla. The two were always seen together when locked inside the house and their jodi garnered much love from the fans on social media. They even ruled the social media trends by their couple name #SidNaaz, crossing over 1 billion impressions on popular app Tik Tok.

 

