Shefali Jariwala's pet dog dies within a year of her passing, Parag Tyagi writes 'now mamma is not alone'

New Delhi:

Actor and performer Shefali Jariwala died on the night of June 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Just about a year after her passing, her pet dog Simba, who regularly featured on Shefali and her husband Parag Tyagi's feeds, died. Parag remembered the duo by posting a video with a heart-wrenching caption.

Shefali Jariwala's dog passes away

Parag Tyagi had previously mentioned how much Shefali Jariwala loved her dog, whom she considered no less than her son. "Now mamma is not alone Simba is v happy with mamma. Can’t wait to join u both (my life lines), on the other side", he wrote in a video. The video featured Shefali cuddling Simba.

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Inspite of enduring this much pain the way you're still being positive that's really inspiring. You find positivity in every situation. God bless you... RIP SIMBA", "So sorry sir prayers,love and strength to you", "May God bless them both", "So sorry... May Simba rest in peace", "I'm sorry to hear this... its heartbreaking.. your only child. May god give you strength", and others.

Shefali's throwback video with Simba

A month after Shefali's passing, on July 27, Parag wrote a note for Shefali on behalf on Simba It could be read: "Simba to Mom- To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most. Today It’s been one month simba hasn’t seen u physically but he can feel u and ur presence around him, he can feel ur love ur presence ur affection all around him. Mom Stay happy stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying nd keep loving my mom.. lots of love to all wonderful friends -Simba Jariwala Tyagi."

Shefali Jariwala was popularly known as Bollywood's Kaanta Laga girl

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame in the early 2000s with her appearance in the chartbuster Kaanta Laga, a song that turned her into a household name almost overnight. Riding on its massive success, she made her way into Bollywood and featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

She later became a familiar face on reality television. She participated in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where her past relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla became a major talking point. Along with her husband Parag Tyagi, she also competed in Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7, showcasing their chemistry and dance skills.

On the personal front, Shefali married Meet Brothers musician Harmeet Singh in 2004. The couple parted ways in 2009. She later found love again and married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.

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