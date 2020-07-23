Is Shefali Jariwala replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Here's the truth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Shefali Jariwala replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?

While the shoots for many TV shows have resumed amid the COVID19 pandemic, cases have been found among the crew members. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain set found two crew members testing positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, it was reported that the hairdresser of actress Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, tested COVID19 positive, and then one of her makeup men also got the infection. The actress was asked to not come for shooting for a few days. Soon after, there were rumours that Saumya has been replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala. According to media portals, the Kaanta Laga girl was said to begin shooting for the show. However, the latest reports claim that the rumours are untrue.

According to Spotboye, Shefali Jariwala isn't replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The media portal quoted a source saying, "Saumya has apprehensions on coming to the set and shooting in the pandemic as her kid is very young and she is concerned about her health. But she hasn't decided to quit the show. In fact, Saumya will start shooting again by the end of this week."

Reacting to the rumours, Shefali Jariwala said, "It's not at all true. I really don't know how my name came into the picture when there has been no discussion at all."

Earlier, the reports in TellyChakkar stated that a crew member named Gopal, who is Saumya Tandon's makeup man, had tested coronavirus positive. The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, "Gopal is receiving medical aid and has been quarantined. Precautions on the sets of the show have been increased so that the cast and crew are safe." Looks like it is not going to be an easy shoot during the pandemic. Many other TV shows have resumed shooting and cases have been found on the sets.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star cast resume shoot earlier this month. Actress Shubhangi Atre who played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets as she returned to the shoot. Sharing an image of herself getting her hair and makeup done, she wrote, "After 100 days,,,, Shooting starts #bhabhijigharparhai #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi" She captioned another post as, "Back in Action Sahi pakde hain!!!! #angooribhabhi #shubhangiatre #bhabhijigharparhai."

