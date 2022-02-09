Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says she invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies on the show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITATHAPAR Namita Thapar was one of the 'sharks' in Shark Tank India season 1

Namita Thapar's memes are viral on social media after her appearance in the first season of Shark Tank India. Viewers found her 'I'm out' statement after the pitches that did not interest her very interesting and equally funny memes featuring her have been surfacing on social media. The business reality show has wrapped up the shoot of its first season and the 'sharks' celebrated the occasion by sharing pictures on social media with the fans.

Meanwhile, 'shark' Namita wrote about her experience of shooting the first season of Shark Tank India and the investments she made in the business ideas presented by the contestants. The show received 62,000 applicants from India, out of which 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the 'sharks'. By the end, the programme has made a funding commitment worth nearly Rs 42 crore to 67 budding businesses. Namita claimed that she individually invested Rs 10 core in 25 business proposals.

She wrote, “The entire shoot ended by December 12, 2021, and the show launched on December 20. I saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake.”

About her regrets on the show, Namita shared, "Leaders like me need to be bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success so that entrepreneurship doesn’t just become the dream of the ones with the right education and resources but even of the common man. This is one of our core responsibilities as business leaders who have been blessed with power and privilege, who people look up to… and not investing in Kamlesh and Pandurang remain my biggest regrets at Shark Tank India."

Shark Tank India features successful entrepreneurs as judges, namely co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover, founder of shaadi.com Anupam Mittal' co-founder of boAt Aman Gupta, co-founder of Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Sugar cosmetics Vineeta Singh, and Co-Founder Lenskart.com Peyush Bansal.