Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover unfollows all sharks after the show: 'mai kyun past mein rahu'

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover garnered unparalleled fame after appearing in the business reality show. His dialogues, such as "Kya Kar raha hai, bhai tu?" "Yeh kya doglapan hai," and "bilkul bakwass idea hai," were popular with the audience. While the show returned for a new season, Grover is missing from the prestigious panel of sharks. Now, during a recent interview, the former CEO and MD of Bharatpe revealed why he unfollowed his fellow sharks from season 1.

Grover said, "Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I feel there should be separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. They should play the game now that the show is theirs. Why should I bother watching the Shark Tank India shoot? Why should I live in the past when the show is no longer a part of my life? When it became clear that I would not be returning for Season 2, I unfollowed each shark on social media)."

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their disappointment over Ashneer Grover's absence from the show on social media. Fans even urged the makers to bring him back.

Earlier, in a conversation with RedFM, Grover was quizzed about whether the show was unable to get him for Shark Tank India Season 2 since they couldn't afford him. He replied, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)."

