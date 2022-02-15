Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reveals he made pitches to Anupam Mittal but 'didn't take the money'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGMITTAL Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover feature on Shark Tank India

Highlights Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover are 'sharks' in Shark Tank India

Ashneer revealed that he knew Anupam before Shark Tank India as he pitched to him twice

Ashneer shared that he reached out to Anupam for investment in BharatPe but 'never took the money'

Fans are loving the business reality show Shark Tank India. In it, pitches are made by entrepreneurs and based on their experience in funding and investment, the judges aka 'sharks' decide whether or not to buy stakes in the pitches made to them. Judged by Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal the show is reaching newer heights of popularity with each episode.

In one of the podcasts, Ashneer revealed how he made a pitch to Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com but never took the money as he got the funding from elsewhere. The business proposal in which Ashneer wanted Anupam to invest was his Fintech company BharatPe.

Also read: Who is Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India whose memes are viral on the internet?

He said on an episode of Figuring Out hosted by Raj Shamani, "Anupam ko main pehle se jaanta tha. Maine ek baar BharatPe se Anupam se paise uthane ki koshish ki thi. Finally mere ko baahar se paise mil gaye they toh maine Anupam se liye nahin they. Main usey jaanta tha tab se. Main usey pitch maarke aaya tha ek baar hi nahin, do baar. (I knew Anupam from before. I’d once tried to raise money for BharatPe from him. I got the money from elsewhere, so I never ended up taking his money. In fact, I had made a pitch to him, not once but twice.)”

In the podcast, Ashneer also shares his experience of working with different companies and startups like Kotak Investment Banking, Amex, Grofers, etc and talks about his experience of being a part of Shark Tank India in detail.

Here's the full episode of the Figuring Out podcast featuring Ashneer Grover.

Also read: Shark Tank India: 5 reasons why this is the best reality show on TV right now

Earlier this year, Ashneer landed in controversy for allegedly using inappropriate language against a staff member of Kotak Mahindra Ltd. He and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover had sent a legal notice to the company where Ashneer was a former employee.