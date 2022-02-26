Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal's vacation pics from Ranthambore go viral; Anupam Mittal reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shark Tank India's first season commenced on television in December 2021

The first season of Shark Tank India drew its curtains this month. The popular business reality show was an Indian adaptation of the American Shark Tank where budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to the sharks or entrepreneurs and see investment. Not just did the show receive humongous appreciation from the audience but its judges or sharks also garnered a massive fanbase. On Saturday (February 26), one of the judges Aman Gupta posted a picture with co-judge Peyush Bansal on his birthday. “When Ajay Devgn meets SRK meets me,” he wrote as the caption.

Soon after, co-shark and Shaadi.com co-founder Anupam Mittal commented, "Wow… u guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell." In response, Aman replied, “Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. You know what I mean…" For the unversed, Katrina is the brand ambassador of Peyush's company LensKart.

Aman shared another picture on his Instagram Stories with Peyush. Sharing the photo, he wished him a happy birthday and even called him a "Rockstar."

Aman's wife Priya Dagar Gupta also shared several photos from their trip on Instagram.

The last episode of the season was aired earlier this month. Shark Tank India judges also included - Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth).