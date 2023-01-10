Shark Tank India 2: THIS is why Rannvijay Singha quit hosting the show; 'there was no space to..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANNVIJAYSINGHA Rannvijay Singha's Instagram upload

Shark Tank India 2: After Ashneer Grover, Rannvijay Singha the former host of the business reality show has spotlighted the reason for quitting the show. In a recent interview, he shared that he didn't find much space to add to the content of the show so he decided to step down as the host. While adding to the fire, Ashneer who is also not a part of Shark Tank India Season 2, unfollowed all the other Sharks, including Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com)

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rannvijay stated, “I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talking only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realised that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.” He added, “Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space [to accommodate your portions]. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening.”

For the unversed, he is now been replaced by comedian Rahuk Dua. While talking about the show, Rannvijay added, "So, I as a host, basically had to help these budding entrepreneurs in putting their stories, but the communication was so smooth inside that a lot of stories and who these people are, just came out on its own. The sharks were pretty good at communication".

Rannvijay concluded, "Over the last 19 years, I was with a show and a channel that I became synonymous with. That’s my home. Every time there’s a reality show and people are discussing, I know I am on the list. ‘Yaar iss show ke liye na Rannvijay ko lana chahiye, mazaa aa jayega, but woh toh MTV main hai, why would he leave?’ That has happened with me for the last 19 years. So, I wanted to give myself an opportunity to get out of my comfort zone".

We have seen Rannvijay hosting shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, where he was a major contributor even as a host.

