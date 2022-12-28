Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Shark Tank India 2: Rahul Dua replaces Rannvijay Singh as host; fans express disappointment

Shark Tank India 2: Rahul Dua replaces Rannvijay Singh as host; fans express disappointment

Shark Tank India 2 makers announced Rahul Dua as the new host for their show. Moreover, this time round, Ashneer Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2022 15:00 IST
Rahul Dua
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL DUA Rahul Dua to host shark tank 2

Shark Tank India 2: The TV entrepreneurship reality show is back with its second season and is all set to premiere on January 2. The show makers took to social media to announce that stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be the new host of the second season in place of Ranvijay Singha, who hosted the first season. 

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the channel wrote, “Welcome host Rahul Dua! This season, he’s here to offer you 100% equity in fun! Watch #SharkTankIndia season 2 from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.” The announcement has left the fans divided. While several are happy with him taking over, there were some who expressed disappointment over the same and questioned show's 'doglapan.'

One fan demanded, “Where is Ranvijay & Ashneer Sir? WIL BE FLOP.” Another wrote, “sharam nhi aayi.. rahul bhai ranvijay ke pet me laat marne me.” A comment read, “Ye sabb doglapan he. Jaldise jaldi show chalu karo.” Another said, "Host ki jarurat hi kyu hai."

Moreover, this time round, Ashneer Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The first episode will be starting with Hoovu Fresh an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi in Bengaluru. The promo shows how they impress the 'sharks' with their innovative ideas to promote their traditional floral business at a faster pace.

They told the 'sharks' about their innovation of increasing the shelf life of flowers from two days to 15.

Related Stories
Shark Tank investor Ashneer Grover to pen memoir, fans say 'Kya kr rha hai tu ye, Pagal pan hai ye'

Shark Tank investor Ashneer Grover to pen memoir, fans say 'Kya kr rha hai tu ye, Pagal pan hai ye'

Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover reacts on his exclusion from the show, says 'paise se nahi hota...'

Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover reacts on his exclusion from the show, says 'paise se nahi hota...'

Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

'Shark Tank India 2' will be judged by 'sharks' Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO,SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO, Lenskart.com), and the new 'shark', Amit Jain, Co-Founder-CEO, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

'Shark Tank India 2' will be starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News