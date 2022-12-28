Shark Tank India 2: Rahul Dua replaces Rannvijay Singh as host; fans express disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL DUA Rahul Dua to host shark tank 2

Shark Tank India 2: The TV entrepreneurship reality show is back with its second season and is all set to premiere on January 2. The show makers took to social media to announce that stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be the new host of the second season in place of Ranvijay Singha, who hosted the first season.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the channel wrote, “Welcome host Rahul Dua! This season, he’s here to offer you 100% equity in fun! Watch #SharkTankIndia season 2 from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.” The announcement has left the fans divided. While several are happy with him taking over, there were some who expressed disappointment over the same and questioned show's 'doglapan.'

One fan demanded, “Where is Ranvijay & Ashneer Sir? WIL BE FLOP.” Another wrote, “sharam nhi aayi.. rahul bhai ranvijay ke pet me laat marne me.” A comment read, “Ye sabb doglapan he. Jaldise jaldi show chalu karo.” Another said, "Host ki jarurat hi kyu hai."

Moreover, this time round, Ashneer Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The first episode will be starting with Hoovu Fresh an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi in Bengaluru. The promo shows how they impress the 'sharks' with their innovative ideas to promote their traditional floral business at a faster pace.

They told the 'sharks' about their innovation of increasing the shelf life of flowers from two days to 15.

'Shark Tank India 2' will be judged by 'sharks' Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO,SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO, Lenskart.com), and the new 'shark', Amit Jain, Co-Founder-CEO, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

'Shark Tank India 2' will be starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

