Shark Tank India 2: CarDekho CEO Amit Jain offers the biggest deal in history to THIS startup

Shark Tank India 2: This startup gets the biggest offer in the history of the show, Know more

Shark Tank India Season 2 featured some of the original and unique startup firms and entrepreneurs presenting their ideas to the sharks on the show, but one company stood out from the crowd and got one of the show's biggest offers. The firm is named Unstop. The second season of Shark Tank India has six judges: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain, four of whom pitched for a deal in the innovative startup Unstop, which helps organisations acquire their dream staff.

Unstop's Founder and CEO, Ankit Aggarwal, delivered the pitch to the sharks on a recent episode of Shark Tank India S2. Aman Gupta was fascinated by Unstop's potential for success as Ankit explained why he needed all five sharks on board. Ankit also demonstrated the company’s profitability and branding plan to which Aman Gupta got captivated and remarked “Unstop, Stop”.

While Aman Gupta remained very interested in the firm, CarDekho CEO and Shark Amit Jain ended up making the largest offer in Shark Tank India history - Rs 5 crore for 10% stake in the company.

While the Shark Tank judges had a range of offers for Unstop, the business's creator Ankit Aggarwal convinced four Sharks - Amit, Anupam, Aman, and Namita - to put up a staggering Rs 2 crore for a 5 percent interest in the company.

Unstop is a startup firm that helps universities and institutes increase student recruitment by linking colleges, talent, recruiters, and others for interesting job prospects and enhancing critical skills.

