Shararat actors Karanvir and Farida Jalal's reunion pics will make you nostalgic. Feeling old?

'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling’. This one line is enough to make us go down the memory lane. Those good old 90 days! Shararat has been a part of 90s kids' childhood and the actors of the show have been and will always be our favourite. Recently, Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal, Addite Malik and Simple Kaul had a get-together. Picturs of the reunion are all over the internet.
Addite Malik took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the reunion. Addite, who played the role of Meeta was all smiles as she posed with her co- stars Karanvir, Farida Jalal and Simple.
However, someone is missing in the picture. Yes, Shruti Seth and Harsh Vashishth couldn't make it to the reunion. Even their co-stars were missing them dearly.
Check out the post below:
Wen you feel that warmth..She is sooo full of love always..Love you,'' she captioned the photo with veteran actress Farida.
Karanvir, Simple and Addite even shot a fun video for their fans. ''Doing some #shararat in @1bhkmumbai ......Wait for the end @simplekaul and @additemalik Thank you @vibhuzinsta for your shooting skills,'' Karanvir captioned the clip.
The trio even indulged in some Christmas vibes and soaked #Christmassy feels.
Have a look at the videos below: