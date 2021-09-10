Shamita, Shilpa Shetty and her daughter Samisha wear matching pink outfits for Ganesh Chaturthi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KARTHISARKAR,@THESHILPASHETTY Shamita, Shilpa, daughter Samisha wear matching outfit

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Friday with full enthusiasm. On Thursday, the actress brought home Lord Ganesh's idol from the Lalbaug workshop. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her celebrations. In one of the images, she can be seen feeding ladoos to her kids -- Viaan and Samisha. All three of them wore ethnic outfits. Shilpa and her daughter Samisha sported matching pink outfits.

"Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year," she wrote.

On the other hand, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress wore a matching pink outfit with her sister and niece.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case. The actress has been actively sharing motivational posts on Instagram lately. Inspiring her fans and friends she recently penned, "Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind."

"Does an achievement change the way you think and interact with others? Or does a setback tell you that it is the end of the road for you? If you can control your mind and your thoughts even when you’re experiencing these extreme emotions, then you can define the world that you live in every day. Don’t let the high of a success or the sadness from setbacks engulf you. LIVE IN THE NOW, EVERYTHING IS TEMPORARY… EVEN YOU," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.