After Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali breaks silence on dating rumour, says 'we are just very very...'

After Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali broke his silence on dating rumours. The actor posted a video claiming they are close friends. Taking to Twitter, Aamir posted a video indirectly speaking about Shamita and how he 'escorted her to her car' as a friend. Recently, Shamita was snapped attending a party in Mumbai. What caught the attention of the netizens were her public moments with Aamir Ali. A video quickly went viral on social media that showed Aamir planting a kiss on Shamita's cheek. Later, he escorted her to the car.

Talking about the same, Aamir said, "Hi! I don't know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that's about it. That's about it."

Aamir added, "Ek cheeze khaali. Shah Rukh Khan sir bhi, main suna hun, jab mehmaan aate hai toh darwaaze tak chorne jaate hai. Toh woh theek hai, maine karliya toh, just saying (One more thing. I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did, just saying)." He captioned the video, "Just saying..."

Shamita Shetty's statement

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita took to Twitter saying, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS."

"It's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country," Shamita added. Shamita and Aamir were recently spotted at a party together.

Watch the viral video:

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's break up

Before sparking dating rumours with Aamir Ali, Shamita Shetty was dating her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. Fans shipped them as 'ShaRa'. When last year, Shamita and Raqesh formally announced their break up after months of speculation, fans were disheartened. Later, Raqesh and Shamita also appeared together for a music video titled Tere Vich Rab Disda. On the other hand, Aamir was earlier married to Sanjeeda Sheikh. They tied the knot in March 2012 and divorced in 2021. They are parents to a daughter, Ayra Ali.

On the work front, Shamita is currently making headlines for her upcoming Bollywood movie The Tenant.

