Shama Sikander ties the knot with James Milliron, see FIRST photos from their white wedding

Television actress Shama Sikander married the love of her life, James Milliron in a white wedding in Goa on Monday (March 14). Shama took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her special day. She captioned the photos, "Whole," along with a ring and evil eye amulet emoji.

The pictures are sure to make you believe in a fairytale wedding as Shama looked nothing less than a dream. The couple chose to wear color co-coordinated outfits for their big day. Both of them looked like a match made in heaven in white outfits. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Previously, the actress hosted fun-filled pre-wedding festivities. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash.

Shama Sikander opted to have a white wedding with 'India meets America' theme. Speaking to Etimes, Shama said, "James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding."

Shama and James got engaged in 2015. They were set to marry in September 2020 but she had to keep it on hold owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Shama Sikander became a household name with her role as 'Pooja Mehta' in the 2003's popular drama 'Ye Meri Life Hai'. She also starred in TV series such as CID, Batliwala House No. 43, Baal Veer and Man Mein Hai Vishwas. Shama Sikander appeared in Bollywood films including Aamir Khan-starrer 'Mann', 'Ansh: The Deadly Part', 'Contract' and more. Her last theatrical release was 'Bypass Road' released on November 8, 2019.

