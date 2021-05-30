Shakti turns 5: Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, cast and crew celebrate the milestone; see inside pics, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK, KAMYA PANJABI Shakti turns 5: Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, cast and crew celebrate the milestone; see inside pics

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki completed 5 years on Sunday and its team walked down memory lane. Actress Rubina Dilaik who plays the lead role of Saumya, her on-screen mother-in-law Kamya Panjabi and the cast, crew of the show celebrated the milestone. Rubina took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from the celebrations on the sets.

In the pictures, the whole team can be seen cutting and enjoying eating cakes. Sharing the pictures and videos Rubina simply wrote, '#celebrations.'

Rubina had taken took a brief break from the show in between, she calculated the time and thanked fans for showering love on her and the show. She wrote, “5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk-taking ability has been rewarded by your love (my beautiful people) Shakti has and will always be close to my heart.... Congratulations to the entire team.”

Kamya also shared video and wrote, "#shaktiturns5 P.S Mask taken out only for the click."

Earlier in the day, Kamya, who plays the role of Preeto, shared pictures with her on-screen husband Sudesh Berry aka Harak Singh. She wrote, “Time flies, Things change, time changes, but the only thing that is constant is Harak Preeto ki Amar Jodi in #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski Happy 5 years to us n to each one of you who has been a part of this incredible journey."

She also dedicated a post to the entire cast, director of the show on achieving the milestone.