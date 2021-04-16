Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh shares lovestruck pic with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor on six month anniversary

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh on Friday treated his fans with a lovestruck picture with his beautiful wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo is celebrating 6 months of their wedding today. Taking to Instagram, Shaheek shared a picture in which the two can be seen posing together. He wrote, "6 months and counting #togetherness."

The news of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's wedding broke out in November last year. The duo flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their court marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Richikaa's family.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheer shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar.#chaloDildarChalo." Ruchikaa also shared a fun picture and wrote, "Off on an adventure called Forever." She added hashtags like "#HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow."

Talking about Ruchikaa Kapoor, she is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.