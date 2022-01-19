Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh's father critical and on ventilator after contracting COVID, Hina Khan sends prayers

Shaheer Sheikh's father has tested positive for COVID19. He is currently on a ventilator, recuperating from a severe infection. The 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' actor confirmed the same on his social media handle. Sharing a photograph of his dad, Shaheer urged his fans to keep him in their prayers. He further shared that his father's condition is critical. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers," Shaheer Sheikh tweeted on Tuesday.

Fans and many of his industry friends and colleagues flooded the post with their wishes for speedy recovery for Shaheer's dad. Hina Khan wrote "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah." Karanvir Sharma said, "Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything." Vatsal Seth also commented, "Prayers," and dropped a folded-hands emoji.

The Pavitra Rishta actor keeps sharing pictures of his family on social media. Recently, Shaheer shared his parent’s photographs on his social media handle to wish his father on birthday. "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values #happy birthday papa," he wrote.

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others. The actor is currently being seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. It was a reboot of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita's famous TV show by the same name. Also, he was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes