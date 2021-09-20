Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor announce the name of their baby girl with awwdorable pic

'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl earlier this month. Announcing her name, Shaheer took to his social media on Monday and shared an unseen picture with Ruchikaa from the pregnancy days. "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers...#Anaya," he captioned the post. He revealed they have named their daughter, Anaya.

In the photo, Ruchikaa is seen in a purple jumpsuit while the actor looked dapper in casual clothes. Last month, Shaheer had hosted a baby shower for Ruchikaa. It was an intimate celebration with only close friends and family in attendance including Ekta Kapoor, Kanchi Kaul, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa had a court marriage in November last year. The couple flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa's family.

Meanwhile, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division.

On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

Shaheer is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. In the show, he is playing the role of Manav, the character that was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani. Apart from this, the actor is also seen in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which also stars Erica Fernandes.

