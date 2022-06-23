Shaheer Sheikh drops awwdorable picture with his 'Itta sa tukda chand ka' Anaya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh

Woh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a super cute picture with his daughter Anaya on social media. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their daughter Anaya in October last year. Taking to his Instagram, the actor dropped the adorable photo, where Ananya can be seen wrapped in Shaheer's arms as they laid in bed. "Itta sa tukda chand ka," he captioned the precious moment. However, Anaya's face is not visible in this picture.

Soon after the post, netizens showered loved on the father-daughter duo. A fan wrote, "My whole heart in one frame." Another said, "If sukoon had a face."A third comment read, "The tiny ball of happiness. Hi Sunflower, Aashiyaan."

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin were paired up for the first time for a monsoon anthem 'Iss Baarish Mein'. The song captures the healing union of love and the rains. Much like the monsoons, 'Iss Baarish Mein' compelled listeners to reminisce, reconnect with their inner voice, and fall in love.

Talking about the song, Shaheer said "I am really excited about Iss Baarish Mein music video since the time I have been shooting for it. This is the first time I shot with Jasmin and it was the best experience I had. I'm glad that 'Iss Baarish Mein' is out now. I hope the viewers shower the song with all the love and listen to it on loop." ALSO READ: Iss Baarish Mein OUT! Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin's love track is the monsoon anthem we need | WATCH

This track is composed by Ripul Sharma, penned by Sharad Tripathi, sung by Yasser Desai and Neeti Mohan, and its music video has been directed by Aditya Datt.

Apart from this, Shaheer is currently seen playing the lead role of Kanha opposite Hiba Nawab in Woh Hai Albelaa. Woh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa in TRP race; fans are loving Shaheer Sheikh over TV's favourite bahu